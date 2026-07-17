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ZeroAvia, Safran Join To Accelerate Development Of Hydrogen-electric Power For Aviation

July 17, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZeroAvia and Safran (0IU8.L, SAF.PA, SEJ1.DE) have announced the launch of a collaboration dedicated to hydrogen-electric propulsion technologies for aviation. Together, the companies will accelerate the technological development of hydrogen-electric power across several aviation applications. The partners will investigate collaboration on advanced High-Temperature fuel cells.

Christine Ourmières-Widener, Executive Chair of ZeroAvia, said: "Hydrogen-electric propulsion has the potential to transform aerospace and defense applications, and collaboration is essential to accelerating that transition. By working hand-in-hand with Safran, we are helping to advance technologies that are critical to building a better, cleaner future for flight."

Safran shares are trading at 326.30 euros, down 0.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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