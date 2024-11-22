Zeria Pharmaceutical Reports Strong First Half Growth

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4559) has released an update.
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. has reported a significant growth in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales reaching 42,422 million yen, a 15.7% increase from the previous year. The company’s operating profit surged by 21.2% to 6,459 million yen, while ordinary profit climbed by 44.6% to 7,949 million yen. Investors may find these results encouraging as the company continues to show strong financial health and growth potential.
