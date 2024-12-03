Zephyr Energy Extends Warrants Amid Steady Q3 Production

Zephyr Energy (GB:ZPHR) has released an update.

Zephyr Energy reported a Q3 production average of 1,047 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its Williston Basin assets, aligned with expectations despite a natural decline. The company extended the expiration of its warrants to September 2026, potentially securing £6.7 million if exercised. Zephyr’s strategy includes leveraging cash flows for further development in the Paradox Basin.

