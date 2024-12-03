News & Insights

Stocks

Zephyr Energy Extends Warrants Amid Steady Q3 Production

December 03, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zephyr Energy (GB:ZPHR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zephyr Energy reported a Q3 production average of 1,047 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its Williston Basin assets, aligned with expectations despite a natural decline. The company extended the expiration of its warrants to September 2026, potentially securing £6.7 million if exercised. Zephyr’s strategy includes leveraging cash flows for further development in the Paradox Basin.

For further insights into GB:ZPHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.