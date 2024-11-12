Zeotech Limited Responds to ASX Price Query

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has addressed a price query from the ASX, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent surge in trading activity and share price. The company attributed the market movement to a recent Memorandum of Understanding with Holcim Australia. Zeotech assures compliance with ASX listing rules.

