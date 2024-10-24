Zeotech Limited Advances in Mineral Processing and Decarbonization

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has made significant strides in its mineral processing technology, highlighted by the appointment of James Marsh as CEO and the production of their high reactivity metakaolin, AusPozz™, from Toondoon kaolin. The company has also initiated a Preliminary Feasibility Study for its Toondoon project in Queensland and extended infield trials to improve bio-methane production. Zeotech is positioning itself at the forefront of industrial decarbonization solutions.

For further insights into AU:ZEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.