News & Insights

Stocks

Zeotech Limited Advances in Mineral Processing and Decarbonization

October 24, 2024 — 09:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has made significant strides in its mineral processing technology, highlighted by the appointment of James Marsh as CEO and the production of their high reactivity metakaolin, AusPozz™, from Toondoon kaolin. The company has also initiated a Preliminary Feasibility Study for its Toondoon project in Queensland and extended infield trials to improve bio-methane production. Zeotech is positioning itself at the forefront of industrial decarbonization solutions.

For further insights into AU:ZEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.