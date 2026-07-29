Zeons Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Zeons Corp. (ZEON.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled JPY12.711 billion, or JPY66.40 per share. This compares with JPY7.506 billion, or JPY38.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to JPY109.466 billion from JPY103.083 billion last year.

Zeons Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY12.711 Bln. vs. JPY7.506 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY66.40 vs. JPY38.05 last year. -Revenue: JPY109.466 Bln vs. JPY103.083 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 185.51 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 405.000 B

Guidance eps is basic

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