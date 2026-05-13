Zeons Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Zeons Corp. (ZEON.PK) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled JPY36.226 billion, or JPY186.58 per share. This compares with JPY26.199 billion, or JPY127.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to JPY411.966 billion from JPY420.647 billion last year.

Zeons Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY36.226 Bln. vs. JPY26.199 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY186.58 vs. JPY127.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY411.966 Bln vs. JPY420.647 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.