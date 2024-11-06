Zeo Energy Strengthens Position with Lumio Acquisition

Zeo Energy ( (ZEO) ) has shared an update.

Zeo Energy Corp. has successfully acquired the majority of Lumio Holdings’ assets, including solar energy contracts and intellectual property, for $4 million in cash and shares worth over $6 million. This strategic acquisition, approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, is expected to bolster Zeo’s market presence and growth in the residential solar sector. Zeo Energy aims to leverage Lumio’s contracts and sales representatives to enhance its competitive edge and expand its scale in high-growth markets.

