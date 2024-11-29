Zenvia’s Revenue Surges Amid Strong CX Platform Performance

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zenvia Inc. has reported a significant 23.3% increase in revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, reaching 728.2 million R$. This growth underscores the company’s robust performance in transforming customer experiences through its CX SaaS platform, despite a substantial rise in finance expenses. Investors might find Zenvia’s strategic focus on digital-first customer engagement and its presence on Nasdaq under the ticker ZENV intriguing.

For further insights into ZENV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.