News & Insights

Stocks

Zenvia’s Revenue Surges Amid Strong CX Platform Performance

November 29, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zenvia Inc. has reported a significant 23.3% increase in revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, reaching 728.2 million R$. This growth underscores the company’s robust performance in transforming customer experiences through its CX SaaS platform, despite a substantial rise in finance expenses. Investors might find Zenvia’s strategic focus on digital-first customer engagement and its presence on Nasdaq under the ticker ZENV intriguing.

For further insights into ZENV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZENV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.