Zenvia’s Revenue Surges Amid Strong CX Platform Performance

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.
Zenvia Inc. has reported a significant 23.3% increase in revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, reaching 728.2 million R$. This growth underscores the company’s robust performance in transforming customer experiences through its CX SaaS platform, despite a substantial rise in finance expenses. Investors might find Zenvia’s strategic focus on digital-first customer engagement and its presence on Nasdaq under the ticker ZENV intriguing.
