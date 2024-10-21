Zenvia Inc. Announces Leadership Change in Marketing

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Zenvia Inc., a leading cloud-based customer experience platform in Latin America, announced the resignation of its Chief Marketing Officer, Marcelo Wakatsuki, effective November 1, 2024. The company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Gilsinei Hansen, will temporarily assume the CMO role. This leadership change may impact Zenvia’s strategic direction as it continues to enhance customer journeys across the region.

