Zentra Group Secures New Debt Facility and Refinances Loan

October 29, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group PLC has secured a £1.6 million debt facility, backed by properties in Sheffield and Bolton, and has refinanced its existing loan with more favorable terms. This move provides the company an additional £1 million for working capital over 18 months, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company aims to announce its annual results by the end of October.

