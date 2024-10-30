Zentra Group Plc Sees Key Director Stock Purchase

News & Insights

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group Plc, formerly known as One Heritage Group Plc, announced a significant stock transaction by Director Jason Upton, involving the purchase of 125,000 ordinary shares at £0.04 each, totaling £5,000. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting the company’s active engagement in the financial markets. Zentra Group focuses on residential property development in Northern England, presenting valuable opportunities for investors.

