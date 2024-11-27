News & Insights

Zentek Expands Medical Device Line with ZenGUARD Filters

November 27, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

November 27, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. is poised to enhance its market presence by adding its ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters to its existing medical device establishment licence, following successful validation of significant pathogen reduction. Extensive testing demonstrated that these filters could effectively mitigate disease transmission indoors, marking a promising development for the company.

