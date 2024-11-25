Zenova Group Lands First Order for Cutting-edge Sprinklers

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.
Zenova Group PLC has secured its first order for the innovative Zenova CS ceiling sprinkler units, just a month after their launch. The order, valued at over €20,000, will be used in a newly built casino in Albania, highlighting the product’s versatility in enhancing fire safety. This milestone showcases Zenova’s rapid growth and commitment to providing cutting-edge fire suppression solutions.
