Zenova Group Lands First Order for Cutting-edge Sprinklers

November 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.

Zenova Group PLC has secured its first order for the innovative Zenova CS ceiling sprinkler units, just a month after their launch. The order, valued at over €20,000, will be used in a newly built casino in Albania, highlighting the product’s versatility in enhancing fire safety. This milestone showcases Zenova’s rapid growth and commitment to providing cutting-edge fire suppression solutions.

