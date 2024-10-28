Zenith Energy Completes Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Zenith Energy (GB:ZEN) has released an update.

Zenith Energy Ltd. has successfully raised approximately NOK 11.9 million through a private placement and settled debts with new common shares, bolstering their legal battle against the Republic of Tunisia. The placement includes participation from key directors, underscoring confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Proceeds will be directed towards international arbitration efforts and general operational needs.

For further insights into GB:ZEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.