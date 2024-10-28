News & Insights

Stocks

Zenith Energy Completes Private Placement and Debt Settlement

October 28, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenith Energy (GB:ZEN) has released an update.

Zenith Energy Ltd. has successfully raised approximately NOK 11.9 million through a private placement and settled debts with new common shares, bolstering their legal battle against the Republic of Tunisia. The placement includes participation from key directors, underscoring confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Proceeds will be directed towards international arbitration efforts and general operational needs.

For further insights into GB:ZEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.