ZenaTech sings LOI to acquire first land survey company

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces today that it has signed an LOI, (Letter of Intent, to acquire its first land survey company, part of a larger roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for speed, accuracy and innovation benefits. The signed agreement is with a US company, which will form the base of the DaaS (Drone-as-a-Service) business in the Southeast US region.

