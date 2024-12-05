News & Insights

Stocks
ZENA

ZenaTech sings LOI to acquire first land survey company

December 05, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces today that it has signed an LOI, (Letter of Intent, to acquire its first land survey company, part of a larger roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for speed, accuracy and innovation benefits. The signed agreement is with a US company, which will form the base of the DaaS (Drone-as-a-Service) business in the Southeast US region.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZENA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZENA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.