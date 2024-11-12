News & Insights

ZenaTech entered agreement to acquire Ecker Capital

November 12, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Ecker Capital LLC, the holding company for warehouse management software companies InterlinkONE Inc. and Interactive Systems Inc., from ZenaTech’s affiliated company Ameritek Ventures. The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important functionality for integration with its ZenaDrone IQ Nano AI drone solution, enabling autonomous inventory management for warehouse and logistics customers. This transaction also further expands ZenaTech’s portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenues.

