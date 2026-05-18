Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Trex (TREX)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Trex (NYSE:TREX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.39% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Trex is $49.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.39% from its latest reported closing price of $38.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Trex is 1,498MM, an increase of 27.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 44.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.07%, an increase of 62.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 117,681K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,359K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,225K shares , representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 81.85% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,431K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,748K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,485K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,246K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 2.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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