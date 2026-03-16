Zelman & Assoc Initiates Coverage of Sun Communities (SUI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $141.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $134.96 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,390MM, an increase of 47.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an decrease of 311 owner(s) or 31.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.22%, an increase of 36.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.99% to 125,245K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,492K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,060K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,979K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,080K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,560K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares , representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 57.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,040K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 84.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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