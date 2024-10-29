Zelira Therapeutics Advances in FDA Trials and Product Development

Zelira Therapeutics (AU:ZLD) has released an update.

Zelira Therapeutics has made significant strides in its HOPE® program, receiving positive feedback from the FDA to advance towards IND submission and clinical trials. The company is also on track to transform Zenivol® into a capsule formulation by early 2025, enhancing its product offerings in cannabinoid medicines. These developments position Zelira as a key player in the pharmaceutical market, particularly in treating irritability in Phelan McDermid Syndrome comorbid with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

