Zegona Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

November 12, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Zegona Communications (GB:ZEG) has released an update.

Richard Williams, a non-executive director at Zegona Communications, has acquired 54,399 shares of the company at £3.20 each, boosting his total holding to 82,141 shares. This purchase took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting a continued confidence in the company’s prospects. Such insider activities can often influence market perceptions and investor decisions.

