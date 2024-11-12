Zegona Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Zegona Communications (GB:ZEG) has released an update.
Richard Williams, a non-executive director at Zegona Communications, has acquired 54,399 shares of the company at £3.20 each, boosting his total holding to 82,141 shares. This purchase took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting a continued confidence in the company’s prospects. Such insider activities can often influence market perceptions and investor decisions.
