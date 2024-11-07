Zegona Announces New Fibre Contract in Spain

Zegona Communications (GB:ZEG) has released an update.
Zegona Communications has announced that Vodafone Spain, Telefónica, and Bluevia Fibra have signed a new five-year fibre wholesale contract, effective from January 2025. The agreement aims to enhance Vodafone Spain’s fixed-line strategy, delivering significant economic benefits and improved customer experience. This partnership marks a crucial step in Zegona’s efforts to transform Vodafone Spain following its acquisition earlier this year.
