Zegona Acquires Vodafone Spain for €5 Billion

Zegona Communications PLC has successfully completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain for €5 billion, a strategic move aimed at enhancing market share in Spain’s telecom sector. The deal is highlighted by favorable terms with a valuation less than four times the FY23 EBITDAaL, significantly lower than recent industry transactions. With the appointment of José Miguel García as CEO, Zegona is poised to revitalize Vodafone Spain, leveraging a newly streamlined management team to boost customer service and investor returns.

