ZEEKR Announces Director Change Amid Global Expansion

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, a global leader in electric mobility, has announced the resignation of Ms. Latha Maripuri from her role as independent director, citing personal reasons. Her departure, effective October 18, 2024, comes without any disputes regarding company operations. ZEEKR continues to focus on its ambitious global expansion plans to meet the surging demand for electric vehicles.

