News & Insights

Stocks

ZEEKR Announces Director Change Amid Global Expansion

October 21, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (ZK) has released an update.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, a global leader in electric mobility, has announced the resignation of Ms. Latha Maripuri from her role as independent director, citing personal reasons. Her departure, effective October 18, 2024, comes without any disputes regarding company operations. ZEEKR continues to focus on its ambitious global expansion plans to meet the surging demand for electric vehicles.

For further insights into ZK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.