Zedcor Energy Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter

Zedcor Energy Inc. has achieved record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a 42% increase in revenue and a 49% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance in both the U.S. and Canadian markets. The company has successfully diversified its customer base and expanded its fleet of MobileyeZ security towers, maintaining high utilization rates. With a focus on U.S. expansion, Zedcor continues to allocate resources to grow its customer base in Canada.

