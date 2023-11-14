Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Unveils Android-Based Mobile Computers

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA has introduced Android-based handheld mobile computers, HC20 and HC50, to cater to the needs of healthcare workers.



The HC20 and HC50 mobile computers come with a six-inch high-definition edge-to-edge display and Wi-Fi 6/6E support. The device is equipped with state-of-the-art audio communications capabilities, including HD voice, voice-over IP, push-to-talk and private branch exchange calling, which is part of the company’s Workcloud Communications suite.



A feature of Zebra Technology’s Workcloud Communications suite, Profile Manager, boosts patient-centric care by bringing secure authentication, automation of tasks, and the ability to analyze and manage user roles.



The products also feature battery hot-swap capability, a patient-friendly scanner, device tracking, field-replaceable batteries, a front-facing camera and a larger memory footprint. The emergency alert button and the healthcare-grade outer shell in the mobile computers can resist more than 30 disinfectant cleansers that are used by hospitals.

These products with improved communications, better security and IT management, and reduced cost of ownership allow healthcare providers to improve the quality of care and the patient experience. The HC20 and HC50 mobile computers further broaden Zebra Technology’s healthcare solutions portfolio.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Graco Inc. GGG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GGG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 7.2%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Graco’s 2023 earnings have increased 1.7%. The stock has gained 9.1% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 1.9% for fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 24.1% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 14%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 4.5% for 2023. The stock has soared 21.5% in the past year.

