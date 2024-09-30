Zebra Technologies Gains From Business Strength Amid Headwinds

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA has been benefiting from the solid momentum in its Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment. Higher sales of mobile computing products are driving the segment’s revenues, which increased 8.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2024. Also, increased sales of services and software and contributions from recent acquisitions bode well for the segment.



Over time, the company has steadily strengthened its business through acquisitions. ZBRA’s acquisition of Matrox Imaging (June 2022) enabled it to combine its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with the latter’s expertise in the imaging market. Also, the acquisition of antuit.ai (October 2021) complemented the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio.



ZBRA remains committed to cost-management actions. For instance, in the second quarter, its gross margin increased 50 basis points to 48.4%, supported by lower freight costs. Recently, the company substantially completed the actions under its 2022 productivity plan and employee voluntary retirement plan. These actions are expected to generate annualized net cost savings of about $120 million, boost margins and produce more fuel to invest in organic growth.



Zebra Technologies focuses on increasing its shareholders' wealth through share repurchases. Though the company did not repurchase any shares in the first six months of 2024, it repurchased shares worth $52 million in 2023.



In May 2022, its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1 billion. Exiting the second quarter of 2024, it had $893 million remaining under this program. Also, while free cash flow was negative in 2023, ZBRA expects the same to be at least $700 million in 2024.

ZBRA Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 57.7% compared with the industry’s 47.6% growth.



Despite the positives, the company has been bearing the brunt of weak demand for printing solutions and RFID products. This has been affecting the performance of its Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment, whose sales declined 13.5% in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis.



High debt levels also remain a major concern for the company. Exiting the second quarter, its long-term debt totaled $2.08 billion compared with its cash and cash equivalents of $411 million. Also, the stock looks more leveraged than the industry. Its debt/capital ratio is currently 0.39, higher than 0.37 of the industry.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Pentair plc PNR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s 2024 earnings has increased by a penny in the past 60 days.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.8%.



RBC Bearings RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 1.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.