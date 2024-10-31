Zebra Technologies’ Financial Vulnerability: The Critical Need for IT System Stability

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Zebra Technologies faces a significant business risk from potential disruptions in its IT systems, which are crucial for its operations, customer relations, and data management. These disruptions could arise from system failures, the implementation of new technologies, or issues with third-party service providers, potentially leading to operational interruptions, damaged relationships, and a tarnished reputation. Such events could materially impact Zebra Technologies’ business and financial outcomes, with no guaranteed success in mitigation efforts. The company’s reliance on these systems underscores the critical nature of maintaining their stability and security.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ZBRA stock based on 5 Buys, 1 Sell and 2 Holds.

