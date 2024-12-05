Zanaga Iron Ore Reports Successful AGM Results

Zanaga Iron Ore (GB:ZIOC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Ltd has announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting held on December 5, 2024. This marks a positive step for the company’s future endeavors, particularly regarding their significant Zanaga Iron Ore Project in the Republic of Congo.

For further insights into GB:ZIOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.