Zai Lab Launches $200 Million Public Offering

November 13, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Zai Lab Ltd (HK:9688) has released an update.

Zai Lab Limited has announced a proposed follow-on underwritten public offering of $200 million in American depositary shares in the United States. Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares of the company, which are listed on the Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is part of Zai Lab’s strategy to raise capital and expand its market presence.

