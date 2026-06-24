Zacks.com featured highlights Vishay Precision, ASE Technology, StoneX, Hooker and Helios

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 24, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Vishay Precision Group Inc. VPG, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASX, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Hooker Furnishings Corp. HOFT and Helios Technologies Inc. HLIO.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an astonishing bull-run over the past three and half years, barring some intermittent fluctuations. All three major stock indexes, along with the mid-cap and small-cap benchmarks, are in positive territory. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, are currently trading around their all-time highs.

As a result, several stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Vishay Precision Group Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., StoneX Group Inc., Hooker Furnishings Corp. and Helios Technologies Inc.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 15.

Let’s discuss five out of those 15 stocks here:

Vishay Precision Group is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of resistive foil technology products such as resistive sensors, weighing modules, and control systems for a wide variety of applications. VPG provides vertically integrated products and solutions for multiple growing markets in the areas of stress measurement, industrial weighing, and manufacturing process control.

VPG’s product portfolio includes: Bulk Metal foil resistors and sensors, strain gages and instruments, load cells, modules and PhotoStress products. VPG also provides systems to control process weighing in food, chemical, and pharmaceutical plants, force measurement systems used to control web tension in paper mills, roller force in steel mills, and cable tension in winch controls, on-board weighing systems installed in logging and waste-handling trucks, and special scale systems used for aircraft weighing and portable truck weighing.

The stock price of Vishay Precision Group has jumped 35.9% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 28.9% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. ASX operates through Packaging, Testing, and EMS. ASX operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, the United States and Europe.

ASX develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services.

The stock price of ASE Technology has climbed 24.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.5% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the market ecosystem worldwide. SNEX operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. Through its subsidiaries, SNEX offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.

SNEX’s volatile operating backdrop continues to aid the company, with growth in client assets, average client funds, securities clearing, prime brokerage, digital assets and metals providing stable recurring income. SNEX’s broad product ecosystem, geographic reach, acquisitions, scaling equities and payments via automation and AI, and a large addressable market will support future growth.

The stock price of StoneX Group has surged 23.7% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 52.7% for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.2% over the last 30 days.

Hooker Furnishings is a leading manufacturer and importer of residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price range. HOFT offers diversified products, consisting primarily of home office, entertainment centers, imported occasional, bedroom, and wall systems, across many style categories within this price range. HOFT operates through Hooker Branded, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other segments.

The stock price of Hooker Furnishings has rallied 21% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 16.4% over the last seven days.

Helios Technologies is benefiting from sustained order momentum, expanding market reach and improving profitability. HLIO has delivered double-digit order growth for more than a year, with backlog also rising. Growth across both Hydraulics and Electronics segments is being driven by infrastructure-related demand, OEM strength and recovery in select end markets.

New product launches are broadening HLIO’s addressable markets, including newer applications such as data center thermal management. At the same time, margin recovery is gaining traction through volume leverage and operational efficiencies. HLIO’s solid cash generation and lower leverage provide flexibility to invest, pursue selective acquisitions and enhance shareholder returns.

The stock price of Helios Technologies has advanced 16.1% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 60 days.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2940719/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-maximize-your-gains

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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