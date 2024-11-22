Zacks.com featured highlights Twilio, American Airlines and Klaviyo

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 22, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Twilio Inc. TWLO, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO.

Buy These 3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Now

Given the current upbeat market performance, it is difficult for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate solid returns. To do this, one needs to understand the company fundamentals and try to place them against the current economic background to figure out how the stock may fare as an investment.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like Twilio Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Klaviyo, Inc. are worth betting on.

As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Brokers Ratings

Based in San Francisco, Twilio provides Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service. It enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications.

Twilio’s 2024 earnings are expected to jump 48.6% year over year. TWLO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 3.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Airlines is the largest airline company globally. AAL’s primary business is to provide passenger and cargo services.

American Airlines’ 2024 earnings are projected to grow marginally on a year-over-year basis. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Boston, MA, Klaviyo provides a software-as-a-service platform globally. It offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows and messaging infrastructure.

Klaviyo’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 36.1% year over year. KVYO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2373155/buy-these-3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-right-now

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.