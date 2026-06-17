Zacks.com featured highlights include Sterling Infrastructure, Dell and Ciena

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 17, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and Ciena Corp. CIEN.

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Profit as Iran Peace Deal Spurs Market

The broader U.S. equity markets witnessed a record close yesterday as the United States and Iran reached a deal to end the nearly four-month-old war with immediate effect. The peace agreement, likely to be formally signed on Friday, set oil prices tumbling with both warring parties deciding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a toll-free way. The uptrend was also buoyed by a blockbuster IPO of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. under the ticker symbol of SPCX.

The spotlight is now on the Federal Reserve policy meeting as investors look for cues to gauge an idea of the future stock market direction and probable interest rate hikes. Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corp. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. Therefore, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is not easy. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the six stocks that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Sterling is a diversified U.S. infrastructure services company that develops and services critical infrastructure while focusing on large and complex projects. It operates across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Rocky Mountain regions and Pacific Islands.

The stock has soared 313.6% over the past year but lost 2.8% over the past week. Sterling has a Momentum Score of A.

Round Rock, TX-based Dell is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs. It offers secure, integrated solutions that extend from the edge to the core to the cloud. Dell’s IT solutions support customers both in traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud environments.

The stock has surged 259.7% over the past year and a mere 2.1% over the past week. Dell has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Hanover, MD, Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. It develops advanced networks to support the exponential growth in bandwidth demand by harnessing its expertise in networking systems, interconnects, automation software and services.

The stock has surged 528.3% in the past year but declined 0.7% in the past week. Ciena has a Momentum Score of A.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2938071/3-momentum-anomaly-stocks-to-profit-as-iran-peace-deal-spurs-market

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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