Zacks.com featured highlights include Repsol, TechnipFMC, Telefonica Brasil and USA Compression

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 15, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Repsol REPYY, TechnipFMC FTI, Telefonica Brasil VIV and USA Compression Partners USAC.

Buy These 4 High-Efficiency Stocks Beating Peers on Profitability

Efficiency level assesses a company’s capability to transform usable input into output, and is commonly considered an essential parameter for gauging its potential to generate profits. A company with a high efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns, as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

The stocks of Repsol, TechnipFMC,Telefonica Brasil and USA Compression Partners made it through the screening process. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are the top four stocks that made it through the screen:

Repsol

Repsol explores, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. REPYY has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. FTI has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9%.

Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. VIV has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. USAC has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.2%.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2899620/buy-these-4-high-efficiency-stocks-beating-peers-on-profitability

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.