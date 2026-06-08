Zacks.com featured highlights include Netlist, Arko and Luxfer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Netlist, Inc. NLST, Arko Corp. ARKO and Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR.

3 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy in June for Strong Upside Potential

With June now underway, investors may benefit from a proactive stock selection approach by identifying stocks trading within well-defined price ranges and showing breakout opportunities. In this strategy, a stock should be sold if it falls below the lower support level. Conversely, a breakout above the upper resistance level signals the beginning of a strong upward trend, providing an opportunity to remain invested and gain from further upside momentum.

Using this strategy, Netlist, Inc., Arko Corp. and Luxfer Holdings PLC stand out as compelling breakout stocks for June 2026. Over the past year, shares of Netlist, Arko and Luxfer have climbed 328.5%, 78% and 48.3%, respectively, highlighting strong upward momentum.

How to Spot Potential Breakout Stocks Before They Surge

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for price movement, while a resistance level is the maximum price a stock trades at over a considerable period.

In other words, demand for a stock is lowest at its support level, meaning most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, indicating they would like to add it to their portfolios. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above resistance.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be highly prized by traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock's earlier resistance should become its new support. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Here are the top three stocks:

Netlist

Netlist develops and markets memory solutions for server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. Currently, Netlist has a Zacks Rank #1. NLST's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 133.3%.

Arko

Arko runs a network of convenience stores across the United States. Arko sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ARKO's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 93.3%.

Luxfer

Luxfer manufactures high-performance materials, components and gas containment solutions. Luxfer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.1%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2933426/3-top-breakout-stocks-to-buy-in-june-for-strong-upside-potential

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Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netlist, Inc. (NLST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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