Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron Technology, Seagate and TD SYNNEX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 8, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX.

Micron & 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy in July for Explosive Upside

Investors seeking exceptional returns should prioritize high-momentum stocks. To identify stocks with continued upside potential, they can adopt Richard Driehaus’s celebrated “buy high and sell higher” strategy, which secured him a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

Based on the Driehaus momentum-investing approach, Micron Technology, Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings plc and TD SYNNEX Corp. have emerged as strong momentum stocks, offering attractive entry opportunities for investors this July. MU, STX and SNX have generated remarkable one-year gains, surging 723.1%, 500.8% and 69.4%, respectively.

Inside the Driehaus Strategy: Spotting High-Momentum Opportunities

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio aligned with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was designed to provide better returns over the long term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are three of the 15 stocks:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global provider of memory and storage products. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MU is 21.1%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 791% (read more: Micron & 2 Profitable Stocks to Buy in July for Explosive Upside).

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology provides data storage technology and infrastructure solutions worldwide. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for STX is 10.7%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 84.3% (read more: This AI Memory Stock Soars 600% - Could Be the Next NVIDIA).

TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX operates as a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for SNX is 21.7%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43.1%.

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Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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