Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron Technology, Murphy USA and Vertiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 26, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Vertiv Holdings Co VRT.

Micron & 2 Other Momentum Stocks to Buy Now for Big Upside

Investors seeking exceptional returns should focus on Wall Street’s strongest momentum names. To identify stocks with continued upside potential, they can follow Richard Driehaus’s celebrated “buy high and sell higher” strategy, which earned him a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

By applying the Driehaus strategy, Micron Technology, Inc., Murphy USA Inc. and Vertiv Holdings Co have emerged as strong momentum plays and attractive buying opportunities.

A Deep Dive Into Richard Driehaus’s Winning Investment Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio in line with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are three of the 19 stocks:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology develops and manufactures memory and storage products, serving markets across the United States, Asia, Europe, and other global regions. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MU is 21.7%, on average (read more: Missed NVIDIA? This AI Stock Up 600%+ Could Be the Biggest 2026 Winner).

Murphy USA

Murphy USA markets retail fuel products and convenience store merchandise. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MUSA is 16.6%, on average.

Vertiv

Vertiv supplies digital infrastructure solutions for data centers and communication networks globally. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for VRT is 14.7%, on average.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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