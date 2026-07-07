Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron Technology, Credo Technology and TD SYNNEX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO and TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX.

Micron & 2 Profitable Stocks to Buy in July for Explosive Upside

July trading has begun on a mixed note, but it has traditionally been one of the strongest months for U.S. equities. This seasonal strength presents an opportunity for astute investors to consider stocks that offer strong upside potential.

When identifying such opportunities, investors should focus on companies that consistently generate profits after accounting for both operating and non-operating expenses. Consequently, businesses with a proven track record of consistent profitability tend to be more attractive than those operating at a loss.

To evaluate profitability, investors often turn to accounting ratios that measure a company’s bottom-line performance. On that note, Micron Technology, Inc., Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd and TD SYNNEX Corp. stand out as the top profitable picks, backed by strong net income ratios and meaningful upside potential.

Understanding the Net Income Ratio in Simple Terms

The net income ratio indicates a company's profitability. It reflects the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenue. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness at covering operating and non-operating expenses with revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and manage all business functions effectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are three of the 14 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global provider of memory and storage products. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 55.9%. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 791% (read more: Missed NVIDIA's 900% Run? Micron Could Be AI's Next Big Winner).

Credo Technology

Credo Technology offers high-speed connectivity solutions for Ethernet and PCIe applications worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of CRDO is 35.4%. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.8%.

TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. SNX’s 12-month net profit margin is 1.6%. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43.1%.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2948070/micron-2-profitable-stocks-to-buy-in-july-for-explosive-upside

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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