Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron, Equinox Gold and Construction Partners

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 13, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Equinox Gold Corp. EQX and Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD.

Micron & 2 More Momentum Stocks You Shouldn't Miss This April

A reliable way to spot the strongest momentum stocks is by following the principle of the “buy high and sell higher” strategy, an investment approach that proved highly successful and helped Richard Driehaus earn a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

With that strategy in mind, stocks like Micron Technology, Inc., Equinox Gold Corp. and Construction Partners, Inc. have been highlighted as this month’s top momentum picks using the Driehaus strategy.

An In-Depth Overview of the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio aligned with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a provider of memory and storage products worldwide. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MU is 21.7%, on average (read more: 3 Must-Buy Profitable Stocks for April 2026).

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold focuses on acquiring, developing and operating mining projects across the Americas. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for EQX is 89.2%, on average.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners builds and maintains roadways across multiple U.S. states. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ROAD is 85.3%, on average.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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