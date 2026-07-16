Zacks.com featured highlights include Jabil, CECO Environmental and Klarna

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Jabil Inc. JBL, CECO Environmental Corp. CECO and Klarna Group plc KLAR.

3 Best Earnings Acceleration Stocks to Buy for 2H 2026

Investors often view consistent earnings growth as a sign of a company's financial strength. However, an even stronger signal is earnings acceleration, which can be a key driver of stock price gains. Research suggests that many of the top-performing stocks exhibit accelerating earnings before their share prices begin a sustained upward movement.

With that in mind, Jabil Inc., CECO Environmental Corp. and Klarna Group plc are demonstrating strong earnings acceleration and are worth buying in the second half of 2026.

What Is Earnings Acceleration? A Guide for Investors

Earnings acceleration refers to the incremental growth in a company's earnings per share (EPS). Put simply, if a company's quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases over a given period, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps identify stocks that haven't yet caught investors' attention and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only three. Here are the stocks:

Jabil

Jabil is a global provider of engineering, manufacturing and supply-chain solutions, serving customers across a wide range of industries worldwide. Jabil has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). JBL's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 30.1%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental provides industrial air quality, water treatment and energy transition solutions through its Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions segments. CECO Environmental has a Zacks Rank #1. CECO's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 120.2%.

Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a digital bank and flexible payments provider serving customers across multiple global markets. Klarna Group has a Zacks Rank #1. KLAR's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 105.1%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2953489/3-best-earnings-acceleration-stocks-to-buy-for-2h-2026

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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