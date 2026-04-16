Zacks.com featured highlights include Hope, BGC Group and Mistras Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hope Bancorp, Inc. HOPE, BGC Group, Inc. BGC and Mistras Group, Inc. MG.

3 Best Breakout Stocks to Buy Now for Big Upside in 2026

Investors can benefit from a more active approach to stock selection by tracking potential breakout opportunities within defined price ranges. In this strategy, a stock should be sold if it falls below the lower band, while a breakout above the upper boundary signals an opportunity to hold and capture further upside momentum.

Using this framework, Hope Bancorp, Inc., BGC Group, Inc. and Mistras Group, Inc. stand out as potential breakout stocks for 2026.

Spotlighting Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a True Breakout Taken Place?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Here are the top three stocks:

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Hope, providing retail and commercial banking services in the United States. Hope Bancorp has a Zacks Rank #2. HOPE’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.1%.

BGC Group

BGC Group is a global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC Group has a Zacks Rank #2. BGC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 21.2%.

Mistras Group

Mistras Group provides industrial asset integrity and testing solutions across global markets. Mistras Group has a Zacks Rank #1. MG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.3%.

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BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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