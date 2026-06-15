Zacks.com featured highlights include Gorman-Rupp, Luxfer and Tilly's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 15, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Gorman-Rupp Co. GRC, Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR and Tilly's, Inc. TLYS.

3 Stocks to Buy as New Analyst Coverage Gains Momentum

When markets are uncertain, keeping an eye on stocks that receive new analyst coverage can be helpful. Rising geopolitical tensions, higher costs and rapid changes driven by AI are making it harder for investors to evaluate companies. In such an environment, new analyst reports can provide fresh views on a company's growth prospects, valuation and industry trends. These updated insights can help investors make more informed decisions as market conditions continue to change.

Two stocks that have recently attracted analyst attention areThe Gorman-Rupp Co., Luxfer Holdings PLC and Tilly's, Inc., likely drawing increased investor interest.

Why New Analyst Coverage Matters

Analysts bring sector-specific expertise and detailed research that help investors better understand a company’s financial health, growth prospects, competitive position and industry trends—insights that are often hard to access independently. When analysts initiate coverage, it typically signals rising investor interest and suggests that the company has attributes worth closer evaluation.

New coverage can also add value by improving information flow. Analysts act as intermediaries with access to extensive data, and their reports often shape investor perception. Stocks are rarely chosen at random; coverage initiation usually reflects a constructive long-term view or growing market relevance. In many cases, analyst ratings on newly covered stocks tend to be more favorable, especially when broader investor attention is already building.

A broader shift in consensus—rather than a single rating—carries more weight. When a company, with limited prior coverage, receives fresh recommendations, it often draws increased attention from both retail and institutional investors, sometimes leading to new positions being built.

Stock Price Impact

New analyst coverage can trigger near-term stock volatility. Positive ratings may drive buying interest and push prices higher, while cautious or negative views can weigh on sentiment. Multiple favorable initiations can support sustained momentum, whereas highlighting risks may limit upside.

Overall, tracking stocks gaining new analyst coverage can be a useful strategy, particularly in dynamic market conditions where fresh insights can uncover emerging opportunities.

Here are three of the five stocks that passed the screen:

Gorman-Rupp: Based in Mansfield, OH, Gorman-Rupp manufactures and sells pumps and pumping systems worldwide. GRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gorman-Rupp shares have gained 73.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 6% rise. GRC has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) to $2.60 from $2.32 over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates 21.5% growth from a year ago.

Luxfer: Based in Riverside, CA, Luxfer develops and manufactures advanced materials, engineered components and high-pressure gas containment products. LXFR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Luxfer shares have gained 32% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 6% growth. LXFR has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 EPS to $1.20 from $1.12 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 8.1% growth from a year ago.

Tilly's: Based in Irvine, CA, Tilly's is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young consumers in the United States. TLYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Tilly's shares have gained 166.8% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 6% growth. TLYS has seen an improvement in estimate revisions for the 2026 bottom line to a 6-cent loss per share from a 17-cent loss over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicated a much narrower loss this year compared with the year-ago figure of a 58-cent loss per share.

You can get the remaining stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2936674/3-stocks-to-buy-as-new-analyst-coverage-gains-momentum

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.