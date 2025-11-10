Zacks.com featured highlights include EverQuote, Amicus, Lam Research and Cboe Global Markets EverQuote, Amicus, Lam Research and Cboe Global Markets

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like EverQuote, Inc. EVER, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD, Lam Research Corp. LRCX and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE.

Bet on These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Maximize Returns

Investors seeking solid gains should consider adding stocks with strong liquidity, which promotes business expansion. Liquidity indicates a company’s ability to fulfill short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity are consistently in demand because of their potential to deliver maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as EverQuote, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Lam Research Corp. and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity levels. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot competently utilize its assets.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screen:

EverQuote, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is an online insurance marketplace. The company's websites allow consumers to shop for auto, home, renters and life insurance.

EverQuote is benefiting from its exclusive data assets and technology, a deepened focus on core P&C markets and a robust financial profile. It is also focused on streamlining traffic operations, boosting AI-powered bidding solutions and rolling out advanced agent technology platforms, which position it well for long-term growth. Recovery in automotive and other insurance verticals bodes well.

In the last reported quarter, total revenues of $173.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and surged 20% year over year. Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical jumped 21% year over year to $157.6 million. Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $16.3 million, up 15% year over year. For the fourth quarter, revenues are projected to be in the range of $174-$180 million, indicating 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, up 10 cents in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.16%, on average.

Amicus Therapeutics is a global patient-centric biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing various innovative treatments for patients with rare metabolic diseases.

It recently reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues of $169.1 million jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 17% at constant exchange rates (CER). The performance was driven by higher revenues from Galafold and incremental revenues from the sale of Pombiliti + Opfolda. Amicus is currently advancing ongoing studies to broaden labels in Fabry and Pompe, which are rare diseases.

Amicus reiterated its guidance for 2025. The company continues to expect total revenues to grow in the range of 15-22% at CER for 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOLD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A.

Lam Research Corp. supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

Momentum across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies, along with high etch and deposition intensity (due to rising technology inflections in 3D architectures), are positives.

LRCX reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share, up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $5.32 billion increased 28% from the year-ago quarter’s $4.17 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Lam Research projects revenues of $5.2 billion (+/- $300 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.72 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.89%, on average.

Cboe Global Markets’ third-quarter adjusted revenues were a record $605.5 million, up 14% year over year due to higher derivatives markets, Data Vantage, and cash and spot markets’ net revenues. Options revenues were up 19% year over year to $380.8 million due to growth in market data and access and capacity fees, and a rise in net transaction and clearing fees as a result of an increase in total options average daily volume.

Cboe Global’s trading volume growth is expected to drive transaction fees and buoy organic growth. CBOE bumped up its 2025 organic total net revenue growth target to low double-digit to mid-teens and Data Vantage organic net revenues to grow in high single digits to low double digits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.14 per share, up from $9.93 in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.93%, on average.

