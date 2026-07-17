Zacks.com featured highlights include Dycom Industries, Cimpress, The Marcus and Flexsteel Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 17, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Dycom Industries, Inc. DY, Cimpress plc CMPR, The Marcus Corp. MCS and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS.

Buy 4 Stocks with Rising Cash Flows to Enrich Your Portfolio

We are already into the second-quarter reporting cycle, and stocks with top-line growth and increasing profit numbers might be popular choices. But choosing stocks based on a company's efficiency in generating cash flows can be far more rewarding.

In this regard, stocks like Dycom Industries, Inc., Cimpress plc, The Marcus Corp. and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. are worth buying.

This is because even a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and become bankrupt while meeting its obligations if its profits are not channelized in the right direction. But a company can effectively weather any market mayhem if it has a solid cash position, as that lends a company the flexibility to make decisions, the means to invest and the fuel to run its growth engine. It is indeed the key to a company's existence, development and success, and reveals its true financial health.

Furthermore, analyzing a company's cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Dycom Industries is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry. The company provides diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for the cable and telephone companies.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has improved 2.6% over the past 30 days to $16.35. DY currently has a VGM Score of B.

Cimpress plc is an online supplier of high-quality graphic design services and customized printed products to small businesses and consumers. Its product offerings include business cards, brochures and websites, and e-commerce platforms, calendars, address labels, note pads and signage, among others.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has improved 5.2% over the past 60 days to $3.81. CMPR currently has a VGM Score of A.

The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The company's movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus' lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marcus Corporation's 2026 earnings has moved northward by 8.2% to 53 cents per share over the past seven days. MCS has a VGM Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial and recreational vehicle seating use.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexsteel Industries' fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 2.8% to $4.78 per share in the past 60 days. FLXS has a VGM Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2955140/buy-4-stocks-with-rising-cash-flows-to-enrich-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.