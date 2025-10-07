Zacks.com featured highlights include Amicus Therapeutics, Micron Technology and General Dynamics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 7, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD, Micron Technology Inc. MU and General Dynamics Corp. GD.

Bet on These 3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Returns

Investor sentiments are bullish of late despite tariff policies resulting in higher inflation. Last month, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the first time this year amid a continued deterioration in the labor market. Amid such a backdrop, retail investors face massive challenges in picking the right stocks and generating robust returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Micron Technology Inc. and General Dynamics Corp. are worth considering for investment.

Brokers often develop deeper insights into companies by engaging directly with senior management, reviewing public filings, and participating in earnings calls. Their sector-wide perspective enables them to assess company fundamentals within the broader context of economic conditions, offering a clearer view of how a stock may perform as an investment.

That said, a broker's stock upgrade can be a useful signal but should not serve as the sole basis for portfolio decisions. Achieving consistent, long-term returns requires investors to weigh factors beyond broker recommendations.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet On

Princeton, NJ-based Amicus Therapeutics is a global patient-centric biotechnology company. FOLD is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing various novel treatments for patients with rare metabolic diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics' 2025 earnings are expected to jump 29.2% year over year. FOLD, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Micron, based in Boise, ID, is one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. MU's mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

MU's fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to surge 100% on a year-over-year basis. Micron, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 2.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Reston, VA, General Dynamics engages in mission-critical information systems and technologies; land and expeditionary combat vehicles, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and business aviation. GD operates through four segments — Aerospace, Combat Systems, Marine Systems and Technologies.

General Dynamics' 2025 earnings are expected to rise 11.7% year over year. GD, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2762607/bet-on-these-3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-for-solid-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.