Zacks.com featured highlights include Adobe, H&R Block, Global-E Online, Autodesk and Intuit

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Adobe ADBE, H&R Block HRB, Global-E Online GLBE, Autodesk ADSK and Intuit INTU.

Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks with Rising P/Es for a Strong Portfolio

Investors often opt for the stock-picking approach that involves stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This strategy is based on the notion that the lower the P/E ratio is, the higher the stock value. The reasoning behind this is straightforward — when a stock's current market price does not adequately reflect its higher earnings, it suggests potential for growth.

But there is more to this whole P/E story. Because not only low P/E, stocks with a rising P/E can also fetch strong returns. In this regard, investors can bet on the likes of Adobe, H&R Block, Global-E Online, Autodesk and Intuit.

Rising P/E: A Useful Tool

The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, a stock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.

Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30. This means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings as he expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future owing to strong fundamentals.

So, if the P/E of a stock is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of its inherent strength and expect some strong positives out of it.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 65.

Here are five out of the 65 stocks:

Adobe: This leading technology company, currently with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy),offers a personalized digital experience through the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) in its solutions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of ADBE is 2.46%.

H&R Block: The Zacks Rank #1 company is a leading provider of tax preparation services.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of HRB is 1.75%.

Global-E Online: The Zacks Rank #2 company provides a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of GLBE is 56.95%.

Autodesk: The Zacks Rank #2 develops model-based design, engineering and documentation software. The company serves customers in architecture, engineering and construction; product design and manufacturing; and digital media and entertainment industries.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of ADSK is 7.07%.

Intuit: The Zacks Rank #2 business and financial software company develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software, and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of INTU is 6.87%.

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Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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