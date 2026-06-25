Zacks.com featured highlights Dell, Hewlett and Taiwan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Dell Technologies DELL, Hewlett Packard HPE and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

Bet on These 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Amid AI Spending Fears

Major U.S. stock indices slipped yesterday, pulling Wall Street lower on June 23, as a sharp sell-off in semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks overshadowed a drop in oil prices. The dismal performance reflected mounting investor anxiety over costly, debt-funded AI spending, coupled with a persistently hawkish Federal Reserve stance.

Against this backdrop, risk-averse investors may find that steady dividend-growth stocks offer a more balanced mix of income and stability than high-beta growth plays at this stage.

These dividend-growth stocks boast a consistent track record of raising payouts, underscoring the balance-sheet strength and cash-flow resilience required to navigate a period in which the traditional growth narrative is being reassessed.

Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth can help build a resilient portfolio with greater potential for capital appreciation compared to simple dividend-paying or high-yield stocks.

We have selected three dividend growth stocks — Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard and Taiwan Semiconductor — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Why Is Dividend Growth Better?

Stocks with a strong history of dividend growth are typically associated with mature companies that are less prone to sharp market swings, allowing them to serve as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty, as well as broader market volatility. Their steadily rising payouts provide a measure of downside protection.

These companies are generally backed by solid fundamentals, making them attractive long-term dividend-growth investments. Key strengths include durable business models, consistent profitability, expanding cash flows, healthy liquidity, strong balance sheets and attractive valuations.

A consistent history of dividend growth underscores the potential for continued growth ahead.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock for an extended period.

These few criteria alone narrowed the universe from more than 7,700 stocks to just three.

Here are the three stocks that fit the bill:

Texas-based Dell Technologies is a leading provider of servers, storage, and persona computers. The company’s IT solutions support customers in traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud environments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s fiscal 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 47.4%. The stock boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 26.40%. It has an annual dividend yield of 0.59%.

DELL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Texas, Hewlett Packard is an enterprise-facing hardware and service business that focuses on servers, supercomputers, storage, networking and cloud services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE’s fiscal 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 31.30%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 32% and has an annual dividend yield of 1.17%.

HPE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B.

Taiwan-based Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's first dedicated semiconductor foundry. It manufactures integrated circuits for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM’s 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 32.2%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 22.40% and has an annual dividend yield of 0.69%.

TSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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