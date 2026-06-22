For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SpaceX IPO SPCX.

SpaceX IPO, Warsh's Fed Debut: What Investors Should Do Next

Two major market events unfolded over the last week, and together they offer a useful read on the current investment regime.

First, the SpaceX IPO was executed without a hitch. The company’s massive $75 billion float was quickly absorbed by investors, showing that demand for these mega-IPOs remains strong, even with lofty valuations and moonshot business plans. That said, following an immediate rally the stock has given back some of its initial gains and is now roughly 20% off its Tuesday highs. The company was briefly the fourth-most valuable in the world, surpassing both Amazon and Microsoft, before pulling back today. The move also made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh led his first FOMC meeting on Wednesday afternoon, giving investors a more complicated signal about what comes next for the Fed. Many Fed watchers seem to want to define Warsh simply as hawkish or dovish, but his early posture appears more nuanced. The more important takeaway may not be where he lands on the next rate move, but how aggressively he intends to reshape the institution itself.

The question now is how these two events fit together. SpaceX gives investors a live read on risk appetite, while Warsh’s Fed debut offers clues about rates, liquidity, and the future of monetary policy. Taken together, they may tell us something important about the market regime investors are now entering and how portfolios should be positioned from here.

Kevin Warsh Wants to Revamp the Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh’s first FOMC meeting as Fed chair was a major event, not because the rate decision itself was surprising, but because of what it signaled about the future of the institution.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged, as expected. But almost everything around the decision felt different. Warsh moved away from traditional forward guidance, declined to submit his own dot-plot forecast, and oversaw a dramatically shorter official Fed statement, cutting it from roughly 340 words to just over 130 words. That may sound cosmetic, but for an institution where every word is parsed by investors, economists, and policymakers, it was a meaningful signal.

Even more important, Warsh announced five new task forces focused on Fed communications, the balance sheet, data sources, productivity and employment, and inflation. Another material change, as Warsh appears interested in rethinking how the Fed understands the economy, communicates with markets, and conducts monetary policy.

The area that stood out most to me was his focus on data sources. Monetary policy is, by nature, a blunt tool. The Fed raises or lowers short-term interest rates, and those changes filter through the economy unevenly. Housing, banking, labor, credit, technology, and consumer demand do not all respond in the same way or at the same speed.

Warsh seemed to acknowledge that directly. He noted that policy is already restrictive in housing, which suggests he is paying attention not only to the aggregate economy, but also to sector-level stress. That is key. The Fed has historically relied heavily on broad, backward-looking data, much of it built on survey methods that may no longer be sufficient for a faster, modern, more digitized economy. Today, we have more real-time information than ever before. A central bank that can better understand on a more granular level, instead of relying only on blunt aggregate indicators, could theoretically make better policy decisions.

His desire to move away from forward guidance is also significant. Warsh seems to want economic data itself, ideally richer and more timely data, to dictate interest-rate policy rather than having markets constantly trade around what they think the Fed’s reaction function will be. That is a subtle but important difference. In theory, it could make the market the real-time dictator of rates, rather than forcing investors to interpret a maze of Fed speeches, dot plots, and carefully engineered language.

The market initially read Warsh’s debut as hawkish. Stocks sold off, the two-year Treasury yield jumped, and rate expectations moved in a more restrictive direction. I understand that reaction, but I do not think it is the full story. Warsh was intentionally vague about his own policy bias, but he was very clear about his ambition to change how the Fed operates. Just as important, the committee itself appeared divided on the next move, with officials split between those expecting a hike and those expecting rates to remain steady or eventually move lower.

That is the key takeaway. This was not simply a hawkish Fed meeting or a dovish Fed meeting. It was the beginning of a potentially meaningful institutional reset. Warsh appears less interested in fitting neatly into the traditional hawk/dove framework and more interested in changing the way the Fed communicates, processes data, evaluates productivity, and manages its balance sheet.

That could ultimately be positive for markets, but it will not come without volatility. Markets do not like uncertainty, and a Fed that communicates less, offers less forward guidance, and rethinks core operating practices will create uncertainty in the short run. Investors should expect bumps along the way.

SpaceX Stock Gains on Mega-IPO Debut

The SpaceX IPO was the other major market event of the week, and by almost any measure, it was a success.

The company raised $75 billion in its initial offering, with underwriters later exercising the greenshoe option and lifting total proceeds even higher. The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, and the stock surged in its first days of trading. That tells us something important: despite concerns about valuation, inflation, and higher interest rates, there is still enormous liquidity available for the right growth story.

The SpaceX IPO was a test case for the next wave of mega-cap private companies that may eventually become public. If the market can absorb an offering of this size, it suggests there may also be room for future large listings from major AI companies like OpenAI or Anthropic, though those deals are not expected immediately.

The company was briefly one of the most valuable in the world, surpassing several mega-cap technology leaders before pulling back. The move also helped mint Elon Musk as the world’s first trillionaire, at least on paper. That alone tells you how much optimism is embedded in the stock.

The fundamental story is extraordinary, but so is the valuation. SpaceX reported roughly $18 billion in annual sales and is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Current year forecasts call for $31.3 billion and next year $56.3 billion. Even so, the stock trades at a very rich multiple of forward sales, leaving very little room for disappointment. Investors are not paying for the current business alone. They are paying for a long list of moonshot opportunities: space infrastructure, satellite internet, AI, defense, communications and eventually even data centers in space.

That may sound like science fiction, but there is a coherent long-term plan underneath it. SpaceX has already built dominant positions in launch and satellite broadband, and its acquisition of Cursor shows how aggressively it intends to push into AI and software. The company now has a powerful stock currency, a massive war chest, and one of the strongest speculative growth narratives in public markets.

Still, investors should be careful. A successful IPO does not mean the stock is cheap. A great company can still be an expensive stock. The first major test will be whether SpaceX can deliver financial results that justify the market’s expectations. The second will be how the stock handles future insider unlocks and potential selling pressure after earnings.

For now, the IPO is a bullish signal for market liquidity and risk appetite. But at this valuation, SpaceX needs to keep executing almost perfectly.

For investors, the question of whether to buy shares directly may be easier than it first appears. SpaceX is likely to be added to major indexes over time, including the Nasdaq-100 under its fast-entry rules, which means many investors may gain exposure automatically through index funds and ETFs. That does not eliminate the valuation risk, but it does mean investors should consider how much indirect exposure they may already have before chasing the stock outright.

How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?

Taken together, the SpaceX IPO and Warsh’s Fed debut tell us something important about the current market regime.

Liquidity is still abundant, and much of the marginal excitement in markets remains tied to AI, innovation, and long-duration growth. The success of the SpaceX IPO is a relief in that sense. It shows that investors can still absorb enormous new equity supply when the story is strong enough. That matters as the market looks ahead to other potential mega-IPOs and continued capital needs across the AI ecosystem.

At the same time, Warsh’s first Fed meeting was a reminder that liquidity conditions are not purely a function of investor enthusiasm. Rates, inflation still and the Fed still matters. And if markets begin pricing in more tightening, risk assets could face real pressure.

That is the central tension. SpaceX says risk appetite is alive and well. Warsh says the policy backdrop may be more uncertain than investors hoped.

For now, I still think the balance of evidence supports staying risk-on, but with discipline. The market continues to reward innovation, AI and scarce growth assets. The SpaceX IPO confirms that capital is still available for truly differentiated companies. And while Warsh’s Fed may create more volatility, his willingness to modernize the institution could ultimately be a positive development if it leads to better data, better policy, and a more practical understanding of the economy.

That does not mean investors should ignore the risks. The biggest near-term risk is that market expectations become meaningfully more hawkish. If investors begin pricing in another 50 to 75 basis points of tightening, risk assets could see a sharper correction. Higher short-term rates would pressure speculative growth, IPOs, and rate-sensitive sectors.

But even then, I would be inclined to view a deeper pullback as a buying opportunity rather than the start of a new bear market.

The practical takeaway is to stay invested, but be selective. Investors can continue to own high-quality AI and innovation leaders, but they should avoid chasing every speculative name at any price. SpaceX is a fascinating company, but valuation matters. Warsh may bring needed reform to the Fed, but markets will need time to adjust to a less predictable communication regime.

The current environment still favors risk assets, but not blindly. Own quality growth, watch rates closely, and be prepared for volatility as markets digest both a new generation of public-market growth companies and a very different kind of Federal Reserve chair.

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