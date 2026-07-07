For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Robinhood HOOD.

Why Robinhood's Business Momentum May Be Outrunning Earnings Estimates

Every so often, a stock arrives at a genuinely interesting disconnect — where the underlying business is firing on all cylinders while the near-term earnings math tells a more cautious story.

Right now, Robinhood sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and that comes down to the engine that drives the Zacks Rank: earnings estimate revisions. First-quarter 2026 results disappointed back in April, with EPS of $0.38 falling short of the $0.41 consensus and revenue of $1.07 billion missing expectations, sending the stock down nearly 15% on the print.

Management also raised its full-year operating-expense outlook by $100 million to fund the build-out of the new “Trump Accounts” initiative, adding cost pressure. As a result, the 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate has been trimmed to around $1.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of roughly 12%.

That is not the rising-estimate profile that earns a top rank. But the stock has flipped back into an uptrend, sending shares surging more than 70% off the late-April bottom and warranting renewed attention.

How Robinhood’s Rating Could Improve

Now to the other side of the ledger — because it’s substantial. Strip away the quarterly earnings noise and Robinhood’s core growth metrics are, frankly, remarkable. Total platform assets reached $377 billion in May, a 48% year-over-year jump, while net deposits of $18 billion in the first quarter extended a streak of 20%-plus annualized growth that management has called its “North Star” metric.

Gold subscribers hit a record 4.3 million, up 36% relative to the same time last year, and now account for roughly 40% of new customers — a powerful signal that Robinhood is deepening its relationship with users, not just adding accounts.

This matters enormously because a larger, stickier asset base compounds into higher net interest income, securities-lending revenue, and transaction activity, creating durable, recurring income streams that cushion the company against the trading-volume volatility that has historically defined it.

The diversification story is where the bull case really takes shape. Robinhood is methodically transforming from a commission-free trading app into a full-spectrum financial platform. Robinhood Banking has grown fivefold in a single earnings cycle, with over $2 billion in net deposits and a 40% direct-deposit attach rate.

Gold credit cards surpassed 800,000 customers with $15 billion in annualized purchase volume, on track to exceed one million cards. And perhaps most intriguing is the push into prediction markets through Rothera, the exchange Robinhood built with Susquehanna. Event contracts have exploded — more than 12 billion traded in 2025 and over 16 billion so far in 2026 — and by routing this flow through infrastructure it controls, Robinhood can capture more economics, control listings, and tighten the customer experience.

With the World Cup providing a marquee mainstream test, Rothera represents exactly the kind of new revenue lever that doesn’t depend on stock-trading activity.

Crucially, management’s own guidance points toward recovery: it has projected second-quarter EPS around $0.45 and revenue near $1.23 billion. And while 2026 estimates imply a slowdown, the 2027 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.49 implies about 37% growth — evidence that analysts see the current soft patch as temporary rather than structural.

This brings us to the catalyst that could change the entire complexion of the story: the July 29th earnings release. The Zacks Rank is, at its heart, a momentum indicator for estimate revisions — and a strong second-quarter print, particularly one accompanied by raised guidance, could flip that trend from negative to positive.

If Robinhood delivers a beat and demonstrates that its banking, credit, and prediction-market initiatives are scaling faster than the market appreciates, upward estimate revisions would likely follow, and with them the potential for a Zacks Rank upgrade. In other words, the same mechanism keeping HOOD at a Hold today could work powerfully in its favor. That is precisely the kind of setup patient, forward-looking investors like to position ahead of.

Bottom Line

The current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for HOOD exists for good reason — 2026 estimates are falling, the company missed last quarter, and elevated spending is pressuring near-term profitability. The valuation leaves little room for error, with Robinhood trading at a steep premium to its industry.

Yet Robinhood is a genuinely high-quality, fast-compounding fintech that has proven itself over the past few years. The underlying business tells a story of accelerating asset growth, deepening customer engagement, and a widening set of revenue engines that increasingly insulate the company from its trading-volume roots.

The late July date should be circled on the calendar: a strong print could be the spark that re-rates both the estimates and the stock. Robinhood hasn’t yet earned its way back to a Strong Buy — but it may be closer than the current rank suggests.

Disclosure: Robinhood is a current holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio.

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