Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Netflix and Disney

Time to Buy Netflix's (NFLX) Growth Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Netflix shares have climbed +34% this year and the rally may continue with the streaming giant expected to post substantial growth when it reports its Q2 results on Thursday, July 18.

Holding on to the title of streaming king ahead of Disney, let’s dive into why now is a good time to buy Netflix stock.

Compelling Subscriber Growth

Netflix currently has over 270 million paid subscribers staying firmly ahead of Disney which has roughly 150 million customers in its subscriber base when including Disney+, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu.

For the second quarter, Netflix is thought to have added 5.41 million subscribers, a slight decrease from the 5.89 million additions in the same period last year. However, it's noteworthy that Netflix added 9.32 million subscribers during Q1 which blasted expectations of 5.73 million (Surprise of 3.59 million) and climbed from 1.75 million additions in the comparative quarter.

Q2 Financial Expectations

Taking advantage of its subscriber growth, Netflix’s Q2 sales are projected to rise 16% to $9.53 billion. Even better, earnings are expected to soar 43% to $4.70 per share versus $3.29 a share in Q2 2023.

Notably, Netflix has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports posting an average earnings surprise of 9.26%.

Monitoring Netflix’s P/E Valuation

Correlating with its expansion, Netflix shares have become more reasonably valued trading at 35.8X forward earnings compared to its five-year high of 108.3X while offering a slight discount to the median of 40.6X.

Bottom Line

Considering its more reasonable P/E valuation now looks like an advantageous time to invest in Netflix’s monstrous growth. Furthermore, NFLX tends to spike when Netflix beats earnings expectations but would be a viable buy-the-dip candidate on a selloff as an intriguing investment for 2024 and beyond.

